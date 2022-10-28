The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Blue Springs Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Blue Springs Church and Cemetery, 920 Main St., in Mosheim.
This free educational event, which begins at 2 p.m., is open to the public.
“This will be a fun afternoon for friends and family of the Blue Springs Community, Greene County and surrounding areas,” event organizers say in a news release. “Everyone is invited.”
The program will feature a talk by Carolyn Gregg, historian of Blue Springs Historical Association. Gregg is the author of two books on the early history of the church, cemetery, community, and colleges. Her books are “History of Blue Springs Lutheran Church & Cemetery 1811-2016” and “Blue Springs Church, Community & Colleges.”
“The event will be informal so that anyone can contribute stories, have friendly discussion and ask questions,” a news release from event organizers says.
“Someone may want to talk about the Battle of Blue Springs, which occurred Oct. 10, 1863, in the community, “ officials note in the release. During the Civil War battle, Blue Springs Church was used as a hospital and the cemetery contains a mass grave containing the remains of those who lost their lives during the battle, they add.
Many individuals have asked about researching their ancestors and becoming members of genealogical societies or becoming a member of First Families of Tennessee. During the upcoming event, Chad Fred Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society and his friends “will be ready to help you find your ancestors or to give advice about how to research your family name,” the release adds.
Other members will be available to help attendees learn about the DAR, SAR, Mayflower Society, descendants of Kings Mountain, and descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge.
The Blue Springs Historical Association has been working on the restoration of the historic church and cemetery. Officials with the organization note that the cemetery is “now in good shape and in the maintenance stage,” the news release states. However, officials add, “It does take money to keep it mowed and trimmed.”
The foundation of the church has also been restored in order to level the building. “We were able to use bricks on the piers from the earlier church building that burned,” officials say. “These bricks were under the building when we cleaned it out. This was an exciting find and good reuse of materials. New front steps are built and the railings are in the process of being completed. The old steps literally crumbled.”
The next phase and final step of the church restoration is at a standstill, though, officials add. This phase will cost about $100,000, officials estimate, and will involve repair work on the steeple, restoring the windows and doors and painting.
The Blue Springs Historical Association has applied for a state restoration grant to help with the project. Donations to help with the work are also very much appreciated.