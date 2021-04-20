The traditional Decoration Day at Blue Springs Church & Cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim, will be held Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It is the first Saturday after the first Sunday in May.
Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc. Board Members will be under the tree in the cemetery to welcome everyone to this historic place, a release says. Due to the Corona virus, the event will take place in the open air, participants must maintain social distance and a mask is encouraged.
Bring flowers to decorate your ancestor’s graves on Friday, May 7 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. or on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be nice to see the graves decorated in the tradition of an earlier era.
The church will be open for self-guided tours. Many stories of people buried in the cemetery along with early Mosheim residents and community artifacts will be on display. Organizers want to record the stories of your ancestors that rest here to add to our history, the release says.
Many items will be for sale including two books: “The History of Blue Springs Lutheran Church & Cemetery 1811- 2016 and Blue Springs Church, Community & Colleges” by Carolyn Gregg and “Some Things Close Home” by the late Bob Hurley will be available. These books can be purchased at Mosheim Town Hall and Mosheim Library.
A painting by the late local artist Jeff Cox along with the original acrylic painting “Blue Springs Historic Church” by local artist Robert Whittenburg will be for sale along with Scott Carpenter photographs. All proceeds benefit Blue Springs Historical Association for restoration and up keep of the cemetery and church. Modern Woodmen is providing a matching opportunity for contributions.
There are graves of soldiers from the War of 1812 through Vietnam. The cemetery has 32 confirmed Civil War soldiers buried here in addition to the mass grave containing soldiers who lost their lives and limbs during the Battle of Blue Springs during the Civil War fought in the community October 1863. The graves of all soldiers will be marked with flags.
When the cemetery was established, burial was free and no one was charged a fee. This lack of funds put the Association at a financial disadvantage because with time, upkeep costs increased. There are expenses for maintaining the grave stones, mowing and trimming, etc.
This will be a time and opportunity to leave a donation to help maintain the cemetery. Consider making a generous donation or including Blue Springs in your estate planning.
Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc. was organized in September 2015 with a mission to preserve, protect and maintain the architecture of the Blue Springs Church Building and Cemetery using proven historic preservation standards. The association will further provide educational programs and materials that will promote the history and culture of all citizens of Mosheim, Greene County, Tennessee and the United States.
Exciting Time for the Church Building
June 8 will mark the beginning of the church restoration. Skyline Restoration will begin work to restore the foundation, level the building and improve drainage.
Many thanks to our donors, both individuals and corporations, that have generously contributed to the fund and to the Tennessee Historical Commission for a grant, work will begin on Phase I of the restoration process. Phases of the project include:
- After Phase I – the foundation;
- Phase II – restore the windows and doors;
- Phase III – replace the steps to the entrance;
- Phase IV – repair wood where needed and paint the building;
- and Phase V –install louvered shutters, similar to the original ones that were on the windows and steeple.
Acceptable standardized restoration procedures and materials will be used throughout.