The Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc. invites everyone to join them for a traditional Decoration Day on Saturday, May 7, at the historic Blue Springs Cemetery and Church.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The church is located at 920 Main St., in Mosheim.
Board members of the Blue Springs Historical Association (BSHA) will be on hand under the tree in the cemetery to welcome attendees during the decoration.
“They will help you find your ancestor’s graves and show you the restoration work that has been done,” organizers say in a news release. “Those attending are encouraged to tell stories or share pictures to add to Blue Spring’s history records.”
The board members will be available to share the background of the historic church and cemetery, and why it needs to be preserved for future generations, the release adds.
The current church building is the third structure to have stood on the grounds. The first church and cemetery was established in Mosheim when the community was still known as Blue Springs.
“The area was settled by German immigrants on America’s First Frontier in the late 1700s,” officials say in the release. “During the Civil War, the church served as a hospital and the cemetery has a mass burial ground for those who lost their lives in the Blue Springs Battle fought October 1863, both Union and Confederate.
“Bring flowers to decorate your ancestor’s graves and other graves that do not receive flowers to be remembered,” organizers add. “All veteran’s graves will be decorated with an American flag. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery will be accepted at this time. The cemetery is being restored and is receiving needed maintenance.”
Both the cemetery and church building were placed on the National Register of Historic Sites on Nov. 13, 2017, by the National Park Service of the United States Department of Interior. The site is also listed on the Tennessee Register of Historic Sites.
The Blue Springs Historical Association is actively working to restore the church building.
“This is an exciting time for the church building. Thanks to you, our donors that have generously contributed to the restoration fund,” officials say. “With the addition of some expected grant funds, and with additional donations, it will be able to move into phase two and phase three” of the renovation project.
Phase one on the building restoration was successfully completed Sept. 2021.
“Painting the church building is the project everyone has been waiting to see completed,” officials note. “Fresh paint will make a significant difference to help make the building more visible. The painting will take place during the final phase of restoration. BSHA needs your help to complete these phases of restoration.”
When all phases of the restoration are completed, the building will serve the community. It can be rented for events such as weddings, etc. Blue Springs Historical Association will continue to have two educational events each year.
Decoration Day at the historic church and cemetery is held the first Saturday after the first Sunday in May. Old Blue Springs Day is held in October to remember the Battle of Blue Springs fought during the Civil War.
Many items will be offered for sale on Decoration Day and will include two history books by Carolyn Gregg and one book by the late Bob Hurley. These books can also be purchased at Mosheim Town Hall and Mosheim Library and can be mailed. Other items for sale are Scott Carpenter’s photographs, Robert Whittenburg’s paintings, Bonnie Hartman’s church magnets, etc. All proceeds benefit Blue Springs Historical Association for restoration and maintenance of this special place.
“Please take a few moments to consider making a generous donation or including Blue Springs in your estate planning,” officials say.
Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc. is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible under IRS guidelines. These donations may be mailed to 330 Elmwood Rd., Midway, TN 37809.