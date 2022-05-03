The Big Spring Master Gardeners is inviting the public to its free gardening classes this month.
A “Container Gardening” class will be presented on Sunday, May 15, at the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen Demonstration Garden, located at 715 Wesley Ave., in Greeneville.
“If you are interested in learning creative and low-cost ways of growing vegetables, herbs and flowers in small spaces then come join us,” organizers say in the news release.
“There is no registration required for this free event,” the release says.
Chef Mary Goldman will be preparing a tasty snack for class participants and door prizes will be awarded.
On Thursday, May 19, the Master Gardeners will continue its “Back to Basics” gardening series with a free class, entitled “Companion Plants in Home Gardens.” The class will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Tennessee Research & Education Center, located at 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road.
This class will focus on how to “increase the biodiversity of your veggie gardens by learning how to incorporate pollinators, wildflowers, edible flowers, unique crops, and herbs to increase beneficial bug populations and reduce disease,” a news release says.
The event is part of the Big Spring Master Gardeners continuing “Back to Basics” education series, which features monthly gardening demonstrations, workshops and presentations. The sessions are free and open to the public.
In addition to door prizes, there will be a special surprise available for each participant to take home following the class, organizers say.
For those who prefer online workshops, the Master Gardeners also offers Monday Musings. These classes are offered each quarter and cover a variety of topics.
“Our next musing, titled ‘Lovely Landscapes,’ will be hosted by Melody Rose via Zoom on June 27,” the release says. “This session is free of charge and will provide an exploration of various landscaping techniques, with a look at several native flowers and plants to incorporate for pollinating, companions, and edibles. We will include options for shade and forest gardens.”
Anyone with questions about home gardening issues are invited to contact the Master Gardeners online at https://www.BSMGA.com and click the “Ask Us” link.
“We are here to help and look forward to getting you started on the path to a successful gardening season,” the release adds.
To register for any upcoming classes or to explore other offerings offered by the Master Gardeners, visit https://www.BSMGA.com .