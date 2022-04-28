Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo Trey Hensley & Rob Ickes will kick off Jonesborough’s 2022 “Music on the Square” concert series on Friday, May 6.
The free, outdoor show will take place, beginning at 7 p.m., in front of the Washington County Courthouse, 100 E. Main St., in downtown Jonesborough.
The event will be a homecoming concert for Hensley, a Telford native, who has garnered international fame as an acclaimed guitarist and vocalist.
Hensley will be joined at the Jonesborough show by his musical duo partner Rob Ickes, a 15-time IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Dobro Player of the Year
“Known for their white-hot picking, stone-country vocals with soul and world-class live musicianship, Ickes and Hensley meld together blues, bluegrass, country, rock and other string band music of all kinds to form a signature blend of music that defies restrictions of genre,” a news release says.
“They are equally at home on stages of prestigious performing arts centers, theaters and the Grand Ole Opry, as they are on Americana, jamgrass, bluegrass and jam band festivals,” the release adds.
A co-founder of the bluegrass group Blue Highway, Ickes has also served as a long-time Nashville session player and live performing musician alongside such artists as Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Alison Krauss, the release continues.
A guitar prodigy, Hensley made his Grand Ol’ Opry debut at age 11. He has been called “Nashville’s hottest young player” by Acoustic Guitar magazine and “his soulful, baritone vocals have received acclaim as well,” the release adds. During his career, Hensley has shared stages with artists such as Johnny Cash, Steve Wariner, and Peter Frampton.
“As a duo, Ickes and Hensley have collaborated and performed with Tommy Emmanuel, Taj Mahal, David Grisman, and Jorma Kaukonen & Hot Tuna — all enthusiastic admirers of the duo — as well as Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi All Stars, Molly Tuttle, and many more,” the release says.
Hensley and Ickes were key players on “Original,” the recent highly lauded Compass album by bluegrass giant Bobby Osborne. Their participation garnered a Recorded Event Of The Year Award for Osborne’s version of “Got To Get A Message To You” on the album at this year’s IBMA Awards.
The duo was also featured on the 2016 IBMA Recorded Event winner, ”Fireball,” featuring Special Consensus.
MUSIC ON THE SQUARE LINEUP
Jonesborough’s “Music on the Square” will take place each Friday evening, May 6 through Sept. 30, from 7-9 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.
The event is free and open to the public.
This season, “Music on the Square” will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues, event organizers say in the release.
The 2022 musical lineup will include: Cruz Contreras, Fritz & Co., the Jake Dwyer Band, Grammy Award winner and two-time Emmy nominee Dom Flemons, Momma Molasses, Underhill Rose, Tennessee Stifflegs, Bill & the Belles, Sam Collie and the Roustabouts, the Johnson City Jazz Collective, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Dave Eggar, Whitetop Mountain Band, Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine, Florencia & the Feeling, Rainbow Girls, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Randi Driscoll and Jake Quillin.
Food options every Friday night will include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants.
New “Music on the Square” t-shirts will be available for purchase at the merchandise table every Friday night during the shows. They are also available at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., in Jonesborough.
YOGA IN THE PARK
In conjunction with the “Music on the Square” concert series, Jonesborough’s “Yoga in the Park” will also begin this year, the release adds.
“Yoga in the Park” will be held each Friday, May 6-Sept. 30, starting at 6 p.m., in Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough. There will be no classes held on May 20, June 3, July 1, July 3 and Sept. 2. The classes are weather permitting, organizers note.
Classes will also take place on Sundays at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough.
Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome.
All levels are welcome from beginners to advance. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket.
For more information about the upcoming events, visit jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.