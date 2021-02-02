BIRTHS Boettcher And Slate Announce Birth of Daughter Feb 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cody Boettcher and Amie Slate announce the birth of their daughter, Georgia Boettcher.Georgia was born Jan. 20, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Georgia Boettcher Amie Slate Cody Boettcher Birth Daughter Greeneville Community Hospital Recommended for you Trending Now New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Hometown Heroes: Kelley Dabbs Pharmacy Tech Charged With Opioid Pill Theft Johnny William 'J.W.' Justice (Died: Jan. 24, 2021) Lynn Pitt (Died: Jan. 26, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.