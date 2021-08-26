If you’ve always wanted to bring a part of Bays Mountain Park home with you, now you can. The “Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: Celebrating 50 Years” commemorative book is coming soon, a release says.
The 11” x 10 3/4” hardcover book describes the thinking that led to the idea of the park and nature preserve, chronicles the history of its development and gives readers a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the park. Full of stunning photographs, it celebrates Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium’s first 50 years.
This project was coordinated by Mary Steadman, chair of the History Subcommittee for the BMP Celebration Committee. She also serves on the Bays Mountain Park Commission. Her husband’s family was involved in the development of Bays Mountain over the years and lived on a farm that is part of the mountain.
“This has been an opportunity for me to continue in the Steadman tradition of supporting and giving back to Bays Mountain, which gave them so much,” Steadman said in the release.
“Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: Celebrating 50 Years” collects the work of many photographers — from professionals to amateurs, local residents and visitors. The book also features many historical photos that capture Bays Mountain as it was at various points throughout its history. Jay Huron, a local professional photographer who specializes in wildlife and travel photography, served as photography consultant and contributing photographer.
The book also contains history and stories from the mountain, compiled by author Pam Cox. A Kingsport native, Cox is an award-winning speech writer and journalist who currently serves as the tourism director of Scott County, Virginia. The book was designed by Andy Barnes. Many others on the book committee contributed time and thought to the project, according to the release.
“Everyone’s passion for Bays Mountain has really shined during this project,” Steadman said. “It has been truly a pleasure working with such a wonderful group of volunteers and partners.”
“Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: Celebrating 50 Years” is sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and created in partnership with Kingsport Times-News. The book is available for pre-order for $30 through Sept. 30 and copies should arrive in November.
BMP’s new children’s book, “Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure,” is also coming soon and available for $15. You can order both books in a bundle for $39 — the perfect holiday gift for any Bays lover. To order your copies, visit baysmountain.com/books.