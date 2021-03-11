I’ve been an avid reader from the age of five and although it seems I do far more “have-to” reading than “fun” stuff ... I do have my favorites.
One of my favorite authors is Alice Hoffman ... anything she writes. “The Museum of Extraordinary things,” “The Dovekeepers,” “The Story Sisters,” “The Marriage of Opposites” and so many more!
Each book is filled with human interest events and each is relatable. I don’t know how she manages to take the complex situations in humanity and make me think she’s been there ... and so have I!
Several of her books have been made into movies, but I’ve always enjoyed the books more. There are more details and situations seem to make more sense. I have a wish-list on my bookcase of all the Alice Hoffman books and I’ve almost got them all!
—The Tennessee Dirtgirl is author of The Garden Gate column and a freelance writer as well. She lives in Baileyton, Tennessee.