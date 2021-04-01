These are some of my favorite books I seem to re-read on a regular basis.
Summer of ‘49 by David Halberstam
Especially for those lamenting the absence of baseball and all sporting activities. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Halberstam recounts the heated 1949 pennant race between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The narrative includes fascinating profiles of players on both teams, others close to the game and also offers insightful glimpses of what life and culture in America was like in 1949.
April 1865: The Month That Saved America by Jay Winek
One month in 1865 witnessed the fall of Richmond, a daring last-ditch Southern plan for guerrilla warfare, Lee’s retreat, and then, Appomattox. It saw Lincoln’s assassination just five days later and a near-successful plot to decapitate the Union government, followed by chaos and coup fears in the North, collapsed negotiations and continued bloodshed in the South, and finally, the start of national reconciliation. Jay Winik offers a compelling look at the Civil War’s final days and what he considers the 30 most pivotal days in United States history.
“Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” by Doris Kearns Goodwin
Goodwin illuminates Abraham Lincoln’s political genius in this highly original work, as the one-term congressman and prairie lawyer rises from obscurity to prevail over three gifted rivals of national reputation to become president. This multiple biography includes central characters such as William H. Seward, Salmon P. Chase, and Edward Bates, and is centered on Lincoln’s mastery of men and how it shaped the most significant presidency in the nation’s history.
The “Richard Sharpe” series by Bernard Cornwell
Recommended for younger readers and also adults, this historical fiction series by Cornwell numbers more than 20 titles centers on the adventures of Richard Sharpe, who rises up the ranks of the British Army during the Napoleonic Wars. It contains stirring battle descriptions. Sharpe is a highly skilled leader of light troops who takes part in a range of historic events during the Napoleonic Wars, including the Battle of Waterloo. Cornwell also has page-turning book series set in Viking times, Medieval England, the American Civil War and the American Revolution.
