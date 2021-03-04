Hi! My name is Lori Ann Sparks. I’m the artistic director for Central Ballet Theatre here in Greeneville.
I just love a good read, don’t you? Something engaging so your mind shifts away from work is good. But a book that passes the time so quickly that you really don’t want to put it down is worthy to discuss. I found one of these reads just the other day: “Loves Music, Loves to Dance.”
It was written in 1991 by Mary Higgins Clark, who is known as “The Queen of Suspense” for a reason. Since I am a ballerina, the title itself intrigued me. Inside, multi-layers of personalities develop as the reader tries to identify the serial murderer who has taken the lives of several beautiful women before he (or she!) accomplishes the task once again.
This book is not a fun read; it’s gripping. Clark does a great job at hinting at a few of the suspects, but avid readers know, a mystery holds at least one twist waiting to happen. In the opening, you fall for Erin, who’s talented life is quickly snuffed out. Sadly, you soon discover other victims and other characters.
Though at first I struggled to keep up with who’s who — I’m simply not good at names — I quickly began to learn what traits went with each character as he or she developed. Erin’s best friend, Darcy, becomes a favorite, especially as she becomes the next target. We root for the FBI agent and Darcy as they work to catch the murderer before he catches her.