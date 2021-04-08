Naming one book to recommend to someone would be like sharing a Hershey’s bar … I just can’t do it! I’ve always loved books. It started in elementary school when I found my love for biographies. I would read anything about Pocahontas, Sitting Bull, Abraham Lincoln … well, you get it. As I got older, I became obsessed with V. C. Andrews, best known for “Flowers in the Attic,” reading every series she wrote (and still having them by the way). Then it was on to Stephen King with “Pet Sematary” and “The Shining.”
Finally, after college and obtaining a teaching job, it became “kid” books. “Little House on the Prairie” and “American Girl” series were first. Finally, 28 years into teaching Special Education and finding myself needing a change and heading off to Greene County Alternative Program, I noticed there were no books for the middle school students to read. There was no library. Enter Scholastic Book Club in which the little red box became our monthly and sometimes weekly fix. There were some students who had never found that love of reading that discovered it when they were in the Alternative program — “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Rick Riordan” series and many others.
Mind you, I do read adult books. I still favor the “based on a true story” kind of book, historical fiction, and realistic fiction. Some of my favorites are “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which is a story of a young girl left to raise herself in the marshes in North Carolina, a story of innocence, belonging, independence, romance, and murder!
There are also books such as the Louis L’Amour westerns with the independent ladies and true story books such as “Stolen Innocence,” an autobiography of a young girl growing up in a Polygamous sect and breaking free of Warren Jeffs.
Among the best are “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” by John Boyne, “Prisoner B-3087” by Alan Gratz, “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park and my personal favorite, “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio, recommended by one of my former students.
So, you can see … recommending one book would be impossible.
