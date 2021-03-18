Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero
Edgar Cantero’s 2017 novel “Meddling Kids” builds on a Saturday morning foundation nearly every single one of us is familiar with. In the late 1970s, The Blyton Summer Detective Club spends their time solving crimes in the quiet town of Blyton Hills. The club is formed of Kerry, Andy, Peter, Nate, and their dog. They once solved a mystery at a local haunted house, where they caught someone in a mask going around dressed up as a lake monster. Sound familiar?
But what happens when the gang grows up and finds that maybe that guy in the monster suit wasn’t really what was going on in the house? What if their last big case is still unsolved, and what if there are actual monsters afoot? Thirteen years after catching the man in the mask, the group returns to the mysterious house on the hill to set right a wrong that has haunted them into their adult lives.
The book is funny, engaging, and thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish. I don’t recall the last time a book has given me as much pleasure reading it as this one has, shifting genres deftly from comedy to horror to action and back again. Once I became hooked after the first chapter, I found myself struggling to put the book down and get any work done. Perhaps not a book for the timid, but for those who will forever have a soft spot for Saturday Morning cartoons, this is a must-read.
Andy Ross, of Greeneville, is a columnist and wannabe cartoon character