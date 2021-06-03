“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” by Ransom Riggs (Quirk Books, 2011)
I have a confession to make. Sometimes I read children’s and young adult books. The children’s books don’t raise eyebrows because I’m a grandmother and like to peruse books I think my assorted grands might like or benefit from. If it’s been a while since you’ve read one, I encourage you to take a peek at some just for fun. You’d be amazed at the artistry and excellence of some children’s books, from classics to newer offerings.
Young adult fiction books are not quite so easy to explain to those inclined to inquire about deviations from literary norms, though I suspect I am far from the only para-generational reader of the genre.
For me it started when I began rereading some of my favorite books from my youth. Do you remember “Island of the Blue Dolphins,” by Scott Odell or “The Outsiders,” by S. E. Hinton? Both were required reading in my school days. And of course there was “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
I had never read “The Chronicles of Narnia” series so I figured better late than never. From there it progressed to “The Book Thief” and the “Harry Potter” series. There have been many others.
My most recent foray into the world of YA fiction, found me traveling across an ocean and then traveling across time, as I followed a teenager named Jacob, who embarked on a quest to learn the truth about his grandfather’s stories of the peculiar children he grew up with in a Welsh orphanage and his hunt for monsters that began during WWII.
I don’t want to say any more about the story line in case the book is new to you. Plot twists are half the fun. What I will say is that both the plot and characters are well developed. A deceptively seductive prologue was enough to hook me and the slow build of the plot at the book’s beginning moved deftly enough to keep me interested. If you find yourself feeling that you want to tag along with Jacob and his “peculiar” friends a while longer when you come to the end, take heart, there are two more books in the trilogy: “Hollow City” and “Library of Souls.” There is also a second series featuring Jacob: “A Map of Days,” “The Conference of the Birds” and “The Desolations of Devil’s Acre.” There are movies too, though I understand they deviate significantly from the books.
I listened to the entire audio book via the TN READS’ Libby app over the course of a weekend while cleaning house. Yes, the house was that “untidy.” It is also available in print and audio book through the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library and book sellers.