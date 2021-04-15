I’ve been an avid reader from the age of five and although it seems I do far more “have-to” reading than “fun” stuff ... I do have my favorites.
I tend to enjoy continuations in series such as the “Angels and Demons” by Dan Brown. His ability to take you there with words is awesome. The museums, cathedrals, and so much more, are vividly described as he progresses through hair-raising situations. I’ve never been to the places these scenes took place but I feel like I’m there when I read them. I can hardly put any one of them down.
I love Barbara Kingsolver — “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle,” “The Poisonwood Bible,” and all the rest. Sue Monk Kidd is another favorite, especially “The Mermaid’s Chair” and “The Secret Life of Bees.” Jennifer Lauck’s “Blackbird” and “Still Waters” also come to mind.
Each of these wonderful writers have such unique abilities to show humanity from different angles that I can relate to.
I read many books on agriculture, the planet, our addiction to throw-away stuff. My most favorite read in all that is one by Gabe Brown called “Dirt to Soil.” It’s the testimonial of the struggles his family went thru while trying to farm conventionally, going broke, and relearning farming in a better way. Beautifully done and a must-read for anyone interested in profitable planet-care.
—The Tennessee Dirtgirl is author of The Garden Gate column and a freelance writer as well. She lives in Baileyton, Tennessee.