“Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” by Dolly Parton with Robert K. Oermann, is a fascinating and exquisite collection of songs and stories from the inimitable Dolly Parton.
Follow Dolly from her childhood in Locust Ridge to her rise to international fame. Explore each lyric and read along as Dolly discusses her songwriting process, tells the story behind every song, and shares rare memorabilia, beautifully photographed and never-before-seen personal photos.
I have been a superfan of Dolly Rebecca Parton since I was two years old. I first discovered Dolly Parton through her Christmas album with the late, and most certainly great, Kenny Rogers — “Once Upon a Christmas.” The television Christmas special cemented my adoration for Dolly. She has always seemed like a family member to me. I call her my fairy godmother. I have traveled along with her throughout my entire life. Her songs always bring me home when I am far away, and her voice is like a warm hug.
Reading her book felt like I was sitting down having a “cup of ambition” with her. If you love Dolly Parton, purchase this remarkable collection of her most treasured memories and her most profound insights. If you’ve only ever heard her most popular hits, you will soon find that she is a multifaceted songwriter with boundless depth.
“They didn’t understand it and I tried to make them see.”
