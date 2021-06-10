”The Last Season” by Stuart Stevens (Vintage Books, 2015)
With Father’s Day coming up, I always start thinking about the relationship between my Dad (who recently passed) and myself — and I also think about the relationship between my son and I.
“The Last Season” is a fantastic book that covers many topics — the relationships between a father and his son; the love of SEC football in the South (in this case the father & son are Ole Miss fans); and the struggles and issues around race in Mississippi in the 1960’s. All in one book.
The author, Stuart Stevens, has spent most of his working life in politics. In 2012, Stuart Stevens had turned 60-years-old and just finished working on the Mitt Romney campaign as one of his consultants. The campaign had been grueling and Mr. Stevens had started to reflect on his life and on his relationship with his parents — especially his dad who was 95-years-old. His parents had moved from Mississippi to Asheville, North Carolina (with a few stops in between) after retiring.
In reflecting on his life and the relationship with his Dad, Mr. Stevens fondly recalled that some of the best times in his life were going to Ole Miss football games with his dad — and what a special bond that had been for the two of them. While growing up there were road trips by the two of them to Tiger Stadium at LSU and to War Memorial Stadium to play Arkansas, along with others.
So Mr. Stevens decides that he and his 95-year-old Dad and 85-year-old Mother (who had a Barack Obama bumper sticker even though her son worked on the Romney campaign) will take in as many Ole Miss games that they can — games in Oxford and on the road. The stories from each of the road trips, woven with memories of games he and his dad attended in the 1960’s and 70’s really tug at your heart strings. His mother accompanies them on most of the road trips — although she doesn’t attend the football games with them.
In the book they also talk about political and social issues, and discuss the integration of public pools in Jackson, Mississippi, the integration of Ole Miss along with Ole Miss’ struggles of dealing with its past.
At its core, the book is about the relationships between Fathers and Sons — and the powerful impact those relationships have on sons. It is a great read, especially if you share the love of college football with your son or your Dad. If you enjoy going to gamedays in Knoxville to watch the Vols with your son or your Dad — you will love this book! After I read the book a few years ago, I shared it with my Dad who also read it and enjoyed it.