“The Shape of Water” departs radically from my usual choices in books. Written by Daniel Kraus, the New York Times best selling author who has garnered Odyssey and YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adult awards for some of his other titles, and co-authored with award-winning director Guillermo del Toro, the plot revolves around a mysterious amphibious, man-like creature captured by the U.S government in the 1960s and the woman who falls in love with him.
Described by some reviewers as a fairy tale for adults, the fantasy romance has much in common with that genre. The story is at once straight forward and complex, with its dramatic story line laid atop subtle and nuanced layers that allow for philosophical musings and probings into human nature and the various manifestations of prejudice.
The philosophical golden nugget that permeates the plot and subplots of the book rests on the premise that pure water takes the shape of an icosahedron, a 20-sided geometric shape. Throughout the story, the idea that there are many faces of beauty and ugliness, love and fear, compassion and hatred comes to the surface.
The movie of the same name, written by del Toro and Jessica Taylor and directed by del Toro, hit theaters in 2017 and won too many awards to list here. Although the movie is indeed excellent, the book is even better, exploring in greater depth each character’s personality and motivations.
Kraus’s style flows like water, with the story arc mirroring the slow build of a wave into a crest, the inevitable rush toward shore and a tumultuous, receding wake that leaves the reader to peer at what may have been washed up by its power. He executes scenes and dialogue with surgical precision. Kraus’s craftsmanship compelled me to buy a hard copy of the novel for further study even after listening to it in its entirety as an audiobook.
“The Shape of Water” published in 2018 by Feiwel & Friends. It is available through the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, TN READS and booksellers.