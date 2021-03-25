“The Soul of a Chef” by Michael Ruhlman
People are cooking more at home now and are watching more cooking shows on television. They make a few wonderful meals and think that they are good enough to open their own restaurant or compete in a cooking competition. But what does it take to become a successful professional chef? What kind of passion does a person have to have to run a successful restaurant?
The Soul of a Chef by Michael Ruhlman was published in 2000, when the modern cooking craze was taking off. The author takes us on a journey through what it is actually like to be a professional chef, from taking the rigorous Certified Master Chef exam at the most prestigious cooking school in the country, The Culinary Institute of America; to the inner workings of Michael Symon’s restaurant Lola in Cleveland; to the kitchen of The French Laundry and it’s owner Thomas Keller, who has been considered the finest and most innovative chef in this country.
The chefs that Mr. Ruhlman profiles in this book put their hearts and souls into the act of cooking. For the chefs being judged to be a Certified Master Chef, no detail is too insignificant.
Michael Symon wants to create a great eating experience that is also a fun place to work. Thomas Keller is an artist in the kitchen.
Don’t read this book on an empty stomach. If you are an adventurous cook, Mr. Ruhlman includes some recipes from these remarkable chefs for you to try. This book provides a window into a world that is usually only experienced by those who live in it.
Mary Goldman writes the bi-monthly Chef Mary column in the Greeneville Sun and lives and gardens in Camp Creek with her cattle dog named GiGi.