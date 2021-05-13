“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Deliah Owens is a master of the writing craft. She took a decade to write and publish “Where the Crawdads Sing,” her debut novel published in 2018 by G.P. Putnam’s Sons. The Reese’s Book Club pick quickly became a New York Times Best Seller. If there is a wasted or superfluous word in its 368 pages, I failed to find it.
The story unfolds in a North Carolina marsh. A young girl, abandoned by her human family, becomes a child of the marsh itself, speaking its language and weaving herself into its diverse web of life. When humans re-enter her world, it both complicates and enriches her life. She experiences loss, love and betrayal. She becomes a suspect in a murder and an advocate for her beloved marsh.
Owens, who holds degrees in zoology and animal behavior, explores themes of justice, equality, bigotry, poverty and morality. The entire work is an ode to a unique and delicately balanced ecosystem and the wisdom of the natural world.
The New York Times described it as “Painfully beautiful ... At once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age narrative and a celebration of nature.”
“Where the Crawdads Sing” is available in print and audiobook formats and can be found at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, TN READS and booksellers.
A movie based on the book and written by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman is expected to be released in the summer of 2022. It will star Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, David Strathairn and Jayson Warner Smith.