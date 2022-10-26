LINDA DARWISH AND JAMILA MADEN

Linda Darwish, left, and Jamila Maden co-authored “Mary and Mike’s Magnanimous Adventures: Crushing It With Kindness,” a children’s series that teaches character lessons and language development. The mother-daughter duo both have backgrounds in speech therapy. The pair, who write under the pen name L.J. Madwish, will be on hand at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Nov. 1 for a special book signing.

 Photo Special to the Sun

