Linda Darwish, left, and Jamila Maden co-authored “Mary and Mike’s Magnanimous Adventures: Crushing It With Kindness,” a children’s series that teaches character lessons and language development. The mother-daughter duo both have backgrounds in speech therapy. The pair, who write under the pen name L.J. Madwish, will be on hand at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Nov. 1 for a special book signing.
Local children’s book authors Linda Darwish and Jamila Maden, who write under the pen name L.J. Madwish, will be on hand at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Nov. 1 for a special book signing.
The event will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The authors are known for the series “Mary and Mike’s Magnanimous Adventures.”
“The first book of the series, ‘Crushing it with Kindness,’ will be available for purchase,” a news release says. A dollar from each book sold will be donated to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
“Complete an activity sheet and receive a free DIY bookmark kit with purchase,” the release continues. “Feeling extra kind? Bring in an old or outgrown pair of sneakers to donate to a recycling program, and you’ll receive a ticket for a chance to win a color changing kindness cup.
“Join the fun and be reminded that we can all be a little kinder in even the smallest of ways ... every single day,” the release says.
The second book of the series, “Perplexed by Perspectives,” about perspective and a hot air balloon ride, will also be for sale during the event.
A special ribbon cutting is planned for 3:30 p.m. to kick-off Kindness Month at the library. World Kindness Day is Nov. 13.
“If you can’t make it to the library, you still have the chance to donate your kicks during the entire month of November,” the release notes.
A sneaker drive is among the activities planned.
“Help provide those in need with quality footwear. Material from sneakers in rougher shape will be reused. Drop off locations will be available at: Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, The GreeneHouse, 24/7 Workout Anytime, Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, Benchmark and Brights Zoo.
The authors will be hosting another event on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Brights Zoo.
“Stop by to hear the story and create an adorable penguin made from recycled materials,” the release says. “Everyone will be encouraged to donate their creation to help decorate the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society for the holiday season.”