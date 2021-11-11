A book set to release Thursday will benefit women veterans, service members and military spouses. “The Self-Esteem Regime — An Action Plan for Becoming the Confident Person You Were Meant to Be” by Clarissa Burt offers case studies, exercises and affirmations, and helps readers find worthiness through a concrete, step-by-step program for women of all ages and backgrounds.
Burt partnered with the Redefining You Foundation, which empowers service women, women veterans, and military spouses no matter when they transition, while completely redefining their lifestyles and perspectives following military service. Redefining You Foundation makes this happen through a series of personal growth and development workshops.
Burt will be donating a percentage of the book proceeds to the organization.
“The Self-Esteem Regime — An Action Plan for Becoming the Confident Person You Were Meant to Be” by Clarissa Burt can be purchased on Amazon.com and from other major book sellers.