SAN FRANCISCO (BUSINESS WIRE) — Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning and teaching online, announced the launch of "The Upskilling Imperative: 5 Ways to Make Learning Core to the Way We Work," a book published by McGraw-Hill and authored by Shelley Osborne, VP of Learning at Udemy. In today's uncertain world and business landscape, the imperative to make continuous learning a fundamental part of how we work and live has never been more critical. The book takes a red pen to the outdated, traditional corporate training methods that are no longer engaging for modern workers or conducive to our current remote work environment.
In The Upskilling Imperative, author Shelley Osborne draws from nearly two decades of experience in the learning and consulting sector to provide a framework for effective learning that is sustainable and democratized across an entire organization.
"Learning is the future of work. We've entered an era of unpredictable change, and there's no way for us to survive without continuous learning," says Shelley Osborne, VP of Learning at Udemy. "I wrote this book as a roadmap for individuals, managers, and organizations to thrive in the midst of these changes."
Estimates indicate that rapid changes in technology and economic conditions have reduced the relevancy of skills to only five years of a person's 50-year career. Technological and economic shifts are occurring at whiplash speed and are increasing in frequency, placing more onus on individuals and businesses to continuously learn to sustain a competitive edge and long-term success. Highlighting how to nurture a growth mindset, Osborne shares proven learning methods she refined from her time as a high school teacher, and now at Udemy, whose corporate customers include Adidas, General Mills, Volkswagen, and more.
The Upskilling Imperative challenges one-size-fits-all Learning and Development (L&D) approaches that are no longer relevant to 21st-century workers. Instead, Osborne offers a modern and inclusive five-step approach to building an organization where learning is core to unlocking innovation and performance:
Develop and Foster Agile Learners: Organizations must empower individuals to access learning resources in their moment of need.Feedback Is Fuel for Learning Cultures: Feedback must maximize strengths and encourage people to become their best selves. People stop putting forth their full effort if they believe others will accept nothing less than perfection; it has to be okay to talk about our mistakes.Think Like a Marketer to Drive Learning and Development: The best way to retain learners is to understand their needs and market to them before, during, and after training.Put Learning into the Flow of Work: Professional development opportunities must be democratized throughout the organization.Signal the Value of Learning: Building the business case for creating a learning culture is critical to addressing the many challenges posed by rapid technological change.To learn more about the author, Shelley Osborne, and to order a copy of The Upskilling Imperative today, visit: theupskillingimperative.com