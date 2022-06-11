Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host JP Mathes II & Fiddling Leona in downtown Jonesborough on Sunday, June 12.
The outdoor event will be held held at the International Storytelling Center Plaza from 4-7 p.m. Showtime is 5 p.m.
JP Mathes II & Fiddling Leona are featured cast members of the Netflix show “Swap Shop.”
A fiddler and violin instructor from Tokyo, Japan, Leona has performed across the United States and Japan as a featured artist, a news release says. During 2009 and 2010, she was invited to perform as a part of the American Bluegrass Master’s Tour, featuring Grand Ol’ Opry star Bobby Osborne, the Lonesome River Band, J.D. Crowe, and many others.
During her musical career, Leona has released three featured solo albums. Her first debut album was entitled “A New Peace Within” and her second all original album is entitled “Love & Peace, Leona”, and finally her latest album is entitled “On My Own.”
Mathes has performed American roots music all across the United States and internationally since he was 13.
In addition to their music, the duo are also owners of John Paul USA’s “mobile food experience,” a food truck that serves up authentic Tokyo Street food in East Tennessee.
Brews & Tunes is a free event open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating.
There will be rotating food trucks and beer options. Brews will be on tap from Mayday Brewery, and food will be provided by the Project Waffle Family and Eshta food trucks.
The Brews & Tunes summer series is being held each Sunday evening through Sept. 25.
For more information, call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010, visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes.