Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host JP Parsons on Sunday. Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza each Sunday evening through Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m.
Blending folk, bluegrass, Americana and roots music, East Tennessee’s JP Parsons has performed throughout the Southeast as a solo artist and with The American Bandwagon.
Brews & Tunes is a free event open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating.
There will be rotating food trucks and beer options. Brews will be on tap from State Street Brewing, and food will be provided by Whiskey Kitchen & Little Delights Concessions food trucks.
Yoga in the Park takes place during Brews & Tunes at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center. Each class lasts an hour.
There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome. All levels are welcome from beginners to advanced, and this series will be taught by certified area instructors. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. These classes are weather permitting. Learn more at Jonesborough.com/yoga.
For more information about Brews & Tunes call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010, visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes.