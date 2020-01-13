Bridal Fair Winner

Ashley Stanifer of Morristown won the Something Blue Bridal Fair’s grand prize of a honeymoon stay at Sandals Ochi Beach Club in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Watch for more about the bridal fair in Wednesday’s Accent. From left to right are Patricia Bohon, organizer of the bridal fair and sales/marketing director at the General Morgan Inn, Mark Schmidt of Nashville with Sandals Resort, Kristin Small with Cruise Planners and Stanifer. The bridal fair, deemed “a huge success” by event organizers, was held Saturday at the General Morgan Inn.

 Photo Special to the Sun