CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS Bridge Club Announces April Winners May 9, 2023 The Bridge Club of Greeneville has announced its winners from the month of April.They include:• April 4 — Walter McCarty, first place; Alex Brown, second place, and Justine Wills, third place.• April 11 — Alex Brown, first place; Mary Ann Handy, second place, and Eva McClue, third place.• April 18 — Alex Brown, first place; Mary Ann Handy, second place, and Justine Wills, third place.• April 25 — Walter McCarty, first place; Justine Wills, second place, and Carole Garren, third place.The group plays Bridge each Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (the Cannonball Church) in the fellowship hall.For more information and how to participate, email ncluley@gmail.com .