CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS Bridge Club Announces Its February Winners Mar 23, 2023 The Bridge Club of Greeneville has announced its winners from the month of March.They include:• Feb. 7 — Walter McCarty, first place; Mary Ann Handy, second place, and Loraine Cluley, third place.• Feb. 14 — Justine Wills, first place; Eva McClue, second place, and Walter McCarty, third place.• Feb. 21 — Eva McClue, first place; Loraine Cluley, second place, and Angie Clendenon, third place.• Feb. 28 — Walter McCarty, first place, Justine Wills, second place, and Eva McClue, third place.The Bridge Club plays each Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (the Cannonball Church) in the fellowship hall.For more information about the group, email ncluley@gmail.com.