CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS Bridge Group Announces Its March Winners Apr 4, 2023 The Bridge Group of Greeneville has announced its winners from the month of March.They include:• March 7 — Justine Wills, first place; Mary Ann Handy, second place, and Joyce Hyde, third place.• March 14 — Walter McCarty, first place; Mary Ann Handy, second place, and Alex Brown, third place.• March 21 — Norman Cluley, first place; Mary Ann Handy, second place, and Alex Brown, third place.• March 28 — Carole Garren, first place, Linda Morelock, second place, and Norman Cluley, third place.The Bridge Group plays each Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m., at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (the Cannonball Church) in the fellowship hall.For more information about the group, email ncluley@gmail.com.