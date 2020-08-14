Madge Britton, of Afton, celebrated her 95th birthday on Aug. 13.
Her children are: Pat and Mike Hopson, of Greeneville; Terry and Karen Britton, of Afton; and Jerry and Eileen Britton, of Indiana.
Grandchildren are: Sherri White, of Afton, Carrie and Mike Street, of Elizabethton; Tera and Bobby Willett, of Johnson City; Ryan and Rachael Britton, of the Philippines; Talia Britton and Trent Britton, of Afton; and Thomas Britton, of Indiana.
Great grandchildren are: MaKenzie White, Kamron Britton and Kingston Shell, of Afton; Isabella Street, of Elizabethton; and Emma and Bruce Britton, of the Philippines.
Madge would love to hear from her family and friends by card or phone calls. Her address is 5570 Kingsport Hwy, Afton, Tn. 37616.