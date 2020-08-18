Leah Brooks and Kristopher Leau-Alston, of Greeneville, will wed in a 6 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 26, 2020.
The bride’s parents are Van and Debbie Brooks of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Dave and Connie Williams of Greeneville.
The bride-elect graduated from Greeneville High School and East Tennessee State University.
She is employed as a dental hygienist at Rogers Family Dental.
The groom-elect graduated from Greeneville High School and Crown Cutz Barber School.
He is employed as a licensed master barber at Uppercut Barbershop.
The wedding will be held in Morristown.