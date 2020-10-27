Leah Rae Brooks and Kristopher Leau-Alston Williams, both of Greeneville, were married in a 6 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 26, 2020, at The Barn of 1810 in Morristown, Tennessee.
Pastor Joshua Cutshaw, of Greeneville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Van and Debbie Brooks, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Dave and Connie Williams, of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The bride wore a timeless Jenny Yoo ivory gown with a high halter neckline, accented with a sheer bow detail criss-crossing in the back and adorned by an ivory fingertip veil. She carried a cascading bouquet of cream, mauve and midnight roses, filled with greenery, eucalyptus and lambs ear.
The bride’s mother wore a dusk classic chiffon A-line knee length dress featuring a princess-cut lace bodice and a marvelous skirt.
The groom’s mother wore a black two-piece jacketed midi dress adorned with a jewel neckline.
The mothers wore cream-colored rose bud corsages with greenery.
Maton of honor was Lauren Zimmerman, of Knoxville. She wore a plum, floor-length chiffon dress with a v-neckline.
Bridesmaids were Alyssa Everett and Breanne Everett, of Danville, Kentucky. They wore long, Chianti one-shoulder chiffon dresses.
Amelia Williams, of Greeneville, served as miniature bride.
Flower girl was Sophia Zimmerman, of Knoxville.
Ring bearer was Kix Cutshaw, of Greeneville.
Best man was Dave Williams, of Greeneville.
Groomsmen were Brayden Jones and Dalton Blake, of Greeneville.
Kruze Cutshaw, of Greeneville, served as miniature groom.
The ceremony took place in a rustic barn with a beautiful wooden cross in the center, flanked by fresh floral arrangements set on barrels along the sides. Purple hydrangeas and babies breath lined the aisles.
Brooks Gray, of Greeneville, provided accoustic guitar music.
A reception was held at The Barn of 1810, adjacent to the Barn under a tent illuminated with string lights. Tables were covered with purple linen and centerpieces consisting of wooden slabs topped with lanterns, purple hydrangeas, and decorative jars. The bridal cake was a four-tier vanilla cake with buttercream icing topped with flowers and greenery. The groom’s cake was a strawberry cake with buttercream icing topped with chocolate covered strawberries.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by Dave and Connie Williams at The Morristown Country Club on Sept. 25.
The couple honeymooned in St. Augustine Beach, Florida.
The bride is a registered dental hygienist at Roger’s Family Dental.
The groom is a master barber at Upper Cut Barber Shop.
They will reside in Greeneville.