Becky Brooks of Mosheim recently celebrated her 50th work anniversary with Merle Norman Cosmetics of Greeneville.
Brooks began working at the company after a friend recommended her to Patsy Dority, the former owner who passed away a year ago. Brooks said she had watched the business grow over the years and takes pride in the products she sells but what is most important to her is the people she meets. Though her regular customers are especially dear to her, she enjoys meeting everyone who walks through the door.
“I’ve worked in the public for many, many years and I love people, I really do,” said Brooks. “I love to see people happy and want to be sure they’re smiling when they go out of the store. I do makeovers and I like for people when they leave there to feel good about themselves.”
She said any job can have its share of annoyances but prefers to tune those things out and doesn’t let them get to her.
“I don’t let things bother me,” she said.
In addition to enjoying the clientele at Merle Norman, Brooks also thinks highly of the people she works with and the new owner, Tamara Wilcox. Wilcox said the feeling is mutual and described Brooks as “very loyal” and someone who loves helping people. Wilcox also admires Brooks’ spirit.
“She is a spunky little thing,” Wilcox said. “Everybody that knows her knows that’s true.”
“Becky helps carry on the legacy that patsy created,” Wilcox added.
Brooks hopes to carry on that legacy for some time to come.
“I’m getting older now but I’m going to work right on for just as long as I can,” she said.
A celebration planned to mark Brooks’ anniversary has been postponed due to current concerns about the coronavirus and the need to practice social distancing but Wilcox hopes to do a celebration sometime in the coming months.