Brotherton Celebrates 90th Aug 3, 2021 12 hrs ago Geneva Brotherton, of the Romeo community, celebrated her 90th birthday on Aug.1, at a reception in her honor. The reception, hosted by her family, was held at the Romeo Community Center.