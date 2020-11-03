Brown and Thompson Wed

Leia Brown, of Afton, and Emil Thompson, of Limestone, were married July 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Thompson Farms.
Rev. Joel Cook officiated.
Leia’s parents, Mark Brown and Lisa Ricker, gave the bride in marriage.
Emil’s parents are Scott and Renee Thompson.
Leia’s grandparents are Linda and Haskell Waddle, Kay Brown and Harold Dugan, Freddie and Barbara Johnson, and Rev. Rex Brown who passed away on July 27.
Emil’s grandparents are Beth and Bud Oaks.
The bride wore a Justin Alexander ivory, floor-length bridal gown featuring a v-neckline with straps and chapel train. Lace embellishment, sparkles and tonal beading and Venice lace adorned the dress with a Chantilly lace underlay. Her jewelry was a pearl necklace and bracelet which belonged to her grandmother, Linda Waddle.
Maid of Honor was Megan Alexander. Bridesmaids were Amee Fillers, Jordan Murphy and Kaylen McCurry. The flower girl was Heidi Alexander.
Best Man was Mark Pruitt. Groomsmen were Brennan Ricker, Grayson Rader and Mikey Gray.
As guests arrived to be seated on square hay bales, they passed a “memory table” of photos of family members.
The family and wedding party entered through a double door entrance and the wedding party proceeded to a cross. The cross and doors were constructed by the groom’s father, Scott Thompson, and were decorated with flower mixtures with sunflowers.
The reception was held under a tent at the same location. A dinner of baked spaghetti was catered by Victor of Pop’s Place and dessert was Krispy Kreme donuts.
The couple left the reception on the groom’s tractor while attendees waved sparklers.
Shelley Hankins Brown was the wedding coordinator. Kris Carlson was the DJ. The videographers were Films by Julie & Chris, and Playne Jayne was the photographer.
They spent their honeymoon at Tybee Island, Georgia and are residing in Limestone, Tennessee.