Haleigh Brown and Ethan Wykle, both of Greeneville, will wed in a 6 p.m. ceremony at The Homeplace on Aug. 29, 2020.
The bride-elect’s mother is Danielle Vance, of Greeneville. The groom-elect’s parents are Tim and Pam Wykle, of Greeneville.
The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of South Greene High School and a 2019 graduate of the Walters State Community College Nursing Program. She is employed as a registered nurse at Johnson City Medical Center.
The groom-elect is a 2012 graduate of South Greene High School and a 2017 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He is employed as an insurance agent with Farm Bureau of Tennessee, Mosheim Branch.