Brown and Wykle Wed

Haleigh Noelle Brown and Ethan Mckenzie Wykle, both of Greeneville, were married in a 6 p.m. ceremony on Aug. 29, 2020, at The Homeplace in Greeneville.
Pastor Andy Christiansen officiated.
The bride’s mother is Danielle Vance, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Tim and Pam Wykle, of Greeneville.
The bride’s mother gave her in marriage.
The maid of honor was Ashleigh Brown.
Bride’s maids were Shauna Trent, of Chuckey, Alicia Gill, of Chicago, Molly Harris, of Knoxville, and Beth Anne Overholt, of Greeneville.
Best man was Tim Wykle, of Greeneville.
Groomsmen were Jordan Renner, Charlie Baker, Daniel Tweed and Ryan Renner, all of Greeneville.
Flower girl was Ella Bailey.
Ring bearer was Tucker Ellerman.
The bride’s dress, named the Raphael by Modern Trousseau, as a sleeveless lace with sheer overlay and fitted bodice. The Raphael gown combines a fitted shape and flowy, princess features in one. The dress features a fitted lace bodice that leads into a straight, A-Line skirt and is overlaid with sheer fabric that allows for a fuller appearing skirt.
The bride’s mother wore a petal pink, floor-length chiffon pant suit.
The groom’s mother wore a navy blue floral top with a navy blue ankle-length skirt.
The mothers wore corsages of light pink roses surrounded by blue thistles and baby’s breath.
The maid of honor wore a steel blue long gown, one shoulder, featuring a sleek cutout inset with lace.
Bridesmaids wore dusty sage dresses, with off the shoulder necklines, pretty lace, and soft mesh, and finished with a ribbon-defined waist and slit skirt.
The ceremony was held outside at the Homeplace venue. The arch was decorated with blush roses and greenery on a fairytale style archway with a beautiful view of the mountains as the backdrop.
A reception was held at The Homeplace. The cake was white iced with strawberries, kiwi and blueberries and accented with blue thistle flowers and baby’s breath.
The groom’s cake was Philadelphia Eagles cupcakes.
Decorations included silver sequined table cloths and tall vases with babies breath on mirrored chargers.
A catered BBQ, including slaw, baked beans and multiple flavors of ice cream was served.
The reception included a photo booth and plenty of dancing by all the guests.
A Taco Fiesta Party rehearsal dinner was hosted by Tim and Pam Wykle, and Courtney Ellerman on Aug. 28, at The Homeplace.
The couple honeymooned in Destin, Florida.
The bride is a registered nurse at Johnson City Medical Center.
The groom is an agent at Farm Bureau Insurance, in Mosheim.