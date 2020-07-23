The Friends of the Library’s August 19 book discussion is scheduled to be on Delia Owen’ 2018 novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” These discussions are held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
However, until the library is able to reopen for gatherings, we are reading at home because books are a satisfying and productive way to fill our time alone. Members of the public are invited to check out the books and join us vicariously. When the Big Spring Room reopens, the library will announce it in the newspaper and on social media.
Delia Owens, a retired wildlife biologist and nonfiction writer, published her first novel in 2018, setting the publishing world on its ears. Adult fiction sales had declined steadily in the past few years. Besides that, the author was unknown, the title was weird, and the novel didn’t fit neatly into any genre, so Putnam ran a small printing, and almost immediately had to print a second run.
As of July 15, 2020, the book is number one on the New York Times Bestseller list, has been on the list for 69 weeks and has sold over 5 million copies. According to Peter Hildick-Smith, president of Codex Group, a publishing industry analyst, ”This book has defied the new laws of gravity. It has managed to hold its position in a much more consistent way than just about anything.”
What accounts for the unexpected success? It couldn’t hurt that Reese Witherspoon snapped up the film rights for the book. In addition, the book seems to appeal to a broad spectrum of American readers, cutting across political divides and age and sociological demographics. Somehow, in a time of breathtaking technological advances and constant social media interactions, the story of a child abandoned by her family in remote marshland and taunted and spurned by her few neighbors has resonated with millions of readers.
The author is just as stunned as anyone.
Owens has spent most of her life living in the wilderness and avoiding civilization. Growing up in Georgia, she took Jane Goodall as her model and spent most of her free time in the forest. Armed with a doctorate in animal behavior from University of California, Davis, she went with her husband to Botswana to study lion and hyena migration. From 1974 till 1996, they worked in remote areas in Africa. Upon retirement, they lived on a large secluded ranch in Idaho.
After a divorce, Owens moved to the forest near Asheville, North Carolina, in 2019.
Where the Crawdads Sing has plot appeal. From the outset, the reader is drawn to the plight of the 6-year-old Kya, whose mother walks away, leaving her with a largely absent, often drunken and abusive father who then disappears. As the child learns to forage and fend for herself, she becomes nearly feral, and the half-hearted efforts of the social support system fail to draw her out.
In addition to the coming of age story, there is a murder mystery capped with a courtroom drama. The naturalist author eloquently describes the wild beauty of the marsh and dramatically portrays the dangers of development to the land and its inhabitants.
Owens pays attention to the birds, the insects, and sea creatures and frequently draws parallels between human behavior and animal behavior. She also comments on social behavior; pointing out the irony of the behavior of the preacher’s wife and noting that almost the only people to show kindness to the girl are Black. It’s a bit trite, but the two males competing for Kya’s attention are stereotypically “good boy” and “bad boy.”
The book is an absorbing read.
