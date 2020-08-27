The Brown Bag Discussion Group meetings hosted by The Friends of the Library have been held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library; however, until the library is able to reopen for gatherings, we are reading at home because books are a satisfying and productive way to fill our time alone.
Members of the public are invited to check out the books and join us vicariously. When the Big Spring Room reopens, the library will announce it in the newspaper and on social media.
The Sept. 16 book discussion is scheduled to be on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s 2019 nonfiction “The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI’s Original Mindhunter.”
Contemporary television is besotted with crime, both true crime and fictional. Additionally, there is a plethora of TV shows devoted to exploits of serial killers. These shows cater to a sort of horrified fascination with the gory details of their crimes while the producers seek to plumb the apparently limitless depths of human depravity. Douglas and Olshaker’s book discusses key precepts leading to an understanding of the minds of violent criminals in an effort to catch them.
Forensic science is not new, but it has come a long way since ancient times when forced confessions were the primary method of detecting guilt. In the 18th century, a focus on rational thinking led to the application of scientific processes to crime detection. In recent years, forensic psychology and social theory have combined to produce an interest in criminal profiling, essentially the effort to develop an understanding of how a criminal’s mind works.
Douglas practiced and refined the process of criminal profiling when he worked for the FBI. Challenged about his objective tone during his interviews, he explains, “My role is to get these guys to talk, to find out what is, and was, going on inside their minds. Confrontation and moral indignation do not achieve that. In the end, talking to killers is about playing the long game, with every move a deliberate one — outrage, anger, these emotions are ever present in the background, but they work against you only if they come to the surface.”
Following Douglas’s retirement, the New Jersey State Parole Board chairman asked him to consult on a case involving the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old girl. The Killer Across the Table chronicles his interaction with Joseph McGowan, a chemistry teacher involved in that case. He also details three other interviews that he was asked to conduct after he retired from the FBI.
Douglas explains his assessment of the McGowan case and the three others as the book progresses, aiming to show readers what different types of serial killers have in common and what seems to motivate them. Along the way, he alludes to other, often better-known serial killers to illustrate his points.
He prefaces the four histories by explaining how he came to develop the relatively new process of criminal profiling, eventually writing the Crime Classification Manual for the FBI, a reference work still regarded as a primary source by investigators.
The book is not exactly bedtime reading. It may help to warn readers about blindly entrusting their children to friends and perhaps about being too complacent about hospital and nursing home security measures. It certainly will appeal to true crime aficionados.
According to The New York Times, Douglas’s book became an international best seller. Part of its popularity may be attributed to the fact that MSNBC chose to televise some of Douglas’s interviews to televise for its “Mindhunter” series before prisons became more protective of inmates’ personal privacy.
