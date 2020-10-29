The Friends of the Library’s Nov. 18 book discussion is scheduled to be on Gabrielle Zevin’s 2014 novel “The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry.” These discussions have traditionally been held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
In recent months, however, the discussions have been canceled because the library is currently closed and is not yet allowing groups to meet in the Big Spring Room. Until infection numbers indicate that restrictions can be eased, we will continue to read at home and not meet face to face. Nevertheless, we continue to read because books are a satisfying and productive way to fill our time alone.
What booklover could resist a story about a bookstore owner, especially if every chapter begins with a blurb about a short story? Zevin’s short novel is a feel-good read for us in a time of isolation and loss.
Zevin’s protagonist is an angry man — too young to be a curmudgeon, but, widowed at 39 and owner of a bookstore that is going down the drain, he has vowed to drink himself to death. Not only does he lack customers because he refuses to stock books that don’t meet his exacting standards, but he lacks friends.
Then the narrative of A. J.’s life takes a turn when a woman leaves a precocious 2-year-old girl in his bookstore and walks into the sea. The baby imprints on him, and he suddenly finds himself unable to surrender her to social services. His adoption of Maya attracts the attention and solicitude of the town, and, death by alcohol abandoned, he and his bookstore begin to thrive.
Enter Amelia Loman, unconventional bookseller, who gradually penetrates his hardened heart, and the plot becomes a love story/redemption story filled with book references. Many characters sport literary names — Maya, Amelia Loman, Madame Olenska, Leonora — and are often described in literary terms. Any seasoned reader will revel in recognizing the clues.
Tellingly, the novel is set on a resort island, calling attention to the physical isolation of the store, and explaining the bookstore’s motto, with apologies to Donne: “No man is an island; every book is a world.” The novel reminds us of the numerous ways in which the pandemic and technology have separated us from direct contact with each other. In fact, the gift of E-books toward the end of the novel seems to presage the tragedy that ends it.
Although Zevin’s novel can justly be described as sentimental and a little bit gimmicky, The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry points out the value of books and their ability to transport us. The novel is filled with storytellers, and it constantly reminds us of the power of stories to connect us with the past and with each other.
These are sad and trying times. I don’t think I’m alone in seeking out books able to take me to other times and places, to connect me with people and ideas, to provoke thought, to educate me, and even to change my mind.
The Brown Bag Book Group is sponsored by Friends of the Library as part of its mission to foster a love of reading in the community.