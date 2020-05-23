The Friends of the Library’s June 17 book discussion is scheduled to be on Heather Morris’s 2018 novel “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.” These discussions are held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend and participate and bring lunch, if they wish.
Note to readers: May’s discussion was canceled in order to comply with “shelter in place” restrictions, and it may be that the library will be closed in June as well. If that is the case, reading is a good way to keep us occupied at home. We can always discuss our reactions later.
Once again, this month’s novel is about ordinary people trying to navigate their way through extraordinary political and social events. As in the current situation, inability to recognize or anticipate the direction of events placed many people’s lives in danger.
Heather Morris worked in the Social Work Department at Monast Medical Center in Melbourne, Australia. In her spare time, she studied and wrote screenplays. In 2003, she met Lali Sokolov, and during many interviews over several years, she gleaned his story and developed a screenplay based on it.
We are not told why or how she decided to transform the script into a novel, but in 2018, her first-ever novel was translated into 17 languages and sold in 43 countries. In November of that year, it hit number one on the New York Times paperback list.
Readers were attracted to the book partly because they knew it was based on a love story set in a Nazi death camp, but also because they knew the protagonist was an ordinary person who was able to endure the horrors of imprisonment and marry the woman he had fallen in love with after the Nazis had fallen.
Lale, Sokolov’s name in the novel, survived because he was astute enough to keep his eyes and ears open and made use of the knowledge he gained. He made friends with fellow prisoners and shared whatever benefits he was able to garner, but he also traded with the guards and commandant in the prison. His survival depended upon his determining a calculus that would allow him to benefit the most people.
The novel is fast-paced and filled with tension as Morris recounts the two years that Sokolov, whose ability to speak numerous languages brought him to the attention of his captors and allowed him to become a tattooer, one who marked the incoming prisoners with the infamous Nazi identification numbers.
Some critics have accused the book of “inauthenticity” because it contains factual errors and telescoping of time frames. Their concern is that although the book is clearly labeled as fiction, it may lead readers to accept it as a source of factual information.
Morris’s response is that she wanted to create an impressionistic sense of Auschwitz as she focused on Lale’s and Gina’s story. She said, “I have written a story of the Holocaust, not the story of the Holocaust,” when she was interviewed by The Australian.
Most readers understand the liberties that fiction writers, even writers of historical fiction, take with facts and dates. The number of readers who have devoured this book attest to its popularity.
The Brown Bag Book Group is sponsored by Friends of the Library as part of its mission to foster a love of reading in the community.
