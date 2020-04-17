The Friends of the Library’s May 20 book discussion is scheduled to be on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel "The Testaments," the sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale." These discussions are held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend, participate and bring lunch, if they wish.
April’s discussion was canceled in order to comply with “shelter in place” restrictions, and it may be that the library will be closed in May as well. If that is the case, Atwood’s novel will give us plenty to think about. We can always discuss our reactions later.
When I read Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale in 1985, which was, tellingly, the year after George Orwell’s dystopian 1984 hadn’t materialized, it sounded like science fiction. Who could imagine a United States where children were snatched from their parents, where theocracy ruled, where fertile women’s wombs were controlled by the government? Thirty-five years later, however, Winston Smith’s doublethink exists and abortion is under siege, government separates children from families and imprisons them, and television gives us daily reports of climate change wrought by environmental depredations.
When Atwood wrote the earlier novel, her notions of a writer’s responsibilities had undergone an upheaval. In the 80’s, she had come to believe that it was not necessary for a writer to be political or to be involved in a movement, but that in her role as witness, it was imperative for her to report on events. As its title implies, "The Testaments" reports on the atrocities and final downfall of Gilead — the Biblical meaning of which is “mount of witness,” by the way.
Thus the testimony of Offred in the older novel represented the multiple stories of women who were ripped from family and work to become breeding factories for a totalitarian society whose ability to propagate had been damaged by warfare and the industrialized world’s effects on the environment.
Atwood insisted that the horrors described in "The Handmaid’s Tale" weren’t imagined, but culled from her research into recent history. She referenced the Soviet Union, Romania and even America, where Native American children had been removed from their families and denied their language and ancient traditions. "The Handmaid’s Tale" ends, tantalizingly, with Offred teetering on the brink of fatal ensnarement or escaping to freedom in Canada. American readers recognized the parallels between Atwood’s novel and their own reality and responded eagerly to the television series it inspired.
In 2019, Atwood published The Testaments, a sequel that takes us to Gilead fifteen years later. This time, three women bear witness: Nicole, the daughter Offred had smuggled into Canada; Agnes Jemima, the older daughter kidnapped from Offred and her husband Luke in their thwarted escape to Canada; and Aunt Lydia, the vicious enforcer of Gilead’s rules oppressing women.
Nicole and Agnes, one in Canada and the other in Gilead, separately embark on quests to discover their mothers. Both daughters learn that their “history” has been rewritten—Nicole’s to protect her from Gilead’s agents seeking to kidnap her, and Agnes’s because the theocrats in Gilead have, in effect, rewritten the Bible and history to justify their actions. Their narratives, inevitably, converge.
Readers will wonder why Aunt Lydia is given a voice in the sequel until she reveals how she was coerced into becoming an enforcer and how, for 15 years, she has kept a secret record of Gilead’s corruption in hope of destroying it from within. Her path, too, intersects with that of Nicole and of Agnes in the ending, that, unlike that of Handmaid, offers hope that eventually the forces of resistance will overcome the power-brokers, the money-makers who plunder the planet, and the chauvinists and fundamentalists who want to control women.
Atwood describes "The Handmaid’s Tale" as “literature of witness,” a genre that includes the story of Anne Frank and other personal experiences of history’s dark stories. The protagonists are not superheroes, but ordinary people who express defiance by telling their stories. And their stories give hope to us all.
