Note to readers: I canceled this month’s discussion in deference to the current advice to avoid gatherings. It may be that we will still be hunkering down in April. Nevertheless, we need distractions at home, and books certainly provide that. Dean’s book will entertain readers with stories of women who took part in some of the important disputes of the twentieth century. We can always discuss our reactions later.
The Friends of the Library’s April 15 book discussion will be on Michelle Dean’s 2018 book titled “Sharp.” These discussions are held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend and participate (and bring lunch, if they wish).
Dean is a Canadian journalist and critic now living in the United States. In 2016, she received the National Book Critics’ Circle’s Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New Republic, The New York Times Magazine, and Elle.
“Sharp,” her first full-length work, a mixture of biography, literary criticism, and cultural history, is a testament to the power of the pen.
In every patriarchal culture, women have been denied the right to voice their opinions. Dean’s book collects the stories of ten female writers who came to flourish in the literary world in New York beginning in the 1930’s and whose ideas and opinions shaped thinking in the 20th century. Fearlessly outspoken on topics of feminism, communism, and other journalists, these writers broke through tacit boundaries circumscribing women’s writing.
Each of these women — Dorothy Parker, Rebecca West, Hannah Arendt, Mary McCarthy, Susan Sontag, Pauline Kael, Joan Didion, Nora Ephron, Renata Adler, and Janet Malcolm —had been described some time during her career as “sharp.” The double-edged compliment, of course, was particularly damning for women, who are socialized to be agreeable, quiet, and modest. Even now, a confident, articulate woman is perceived as strident and shrill, as Hilary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren discovered during their political campaigns. Sharpness in a woman evokes fear.
Tellingly, five of the women Dean writes about lost their fathers early and were forced into self-sufficiency. Six of them married more than once, probably not a surprise. Several had children they raised as single parents.
Though most of these women became fiction writers, many of them entered the publishing world, which was then dominated by men, by writing reviews of books and movies and by writing “chat” or gossip columns, places where having opinions attracted readers and sold papers and magazines. They often got their start at Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, or The New Republic.
Dean paints with swift strokes the personal lives and careers of these smart, witty, verbally sure-footed women. She details their jousts with each other — yes, they belonged to a sisterhood, but sisters do argue — and with male writers, revealing their professional jealousies, occasional defeats, and refusal to be silenced.
As Dean acknowledges, her list is narrow. These white women all came from middle-class backgrounds; many of them were Jewish. Though Dean occasionally provides segues linking her featured writers with others, notably Zora Neale Hurston, she is only glancingly mentioned, and she is the only African-American female included, a fact several reviewers noted. And, distressingly, it is still true that women of color are largely excluded from prevailing intellectual discussions.
Dean devotes a chapter to each of her subjects and from time to time inserts a bridging chapter in which she relates the connections between writers. Beginning with Dorothy Parker’s first submission in 1914 and ending with Janet Malcolm in 1986, Dean’s book spans nearly the whole of the 20th century.
