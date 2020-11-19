The Friends of the Library’s Dec. 16 book discussion is scheduled to be about Tim Conway’s 2013 memoir, “What’s So Funny? My Hilarious Life,” written with the assistance of Jane Scovill, who frequently collaborated with showbiz celebrities.
These discussions have traditionally been held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. In recent months, however, the discussions have been canceled because, although the library is partially reopened, it is not yet allowing groups, so we cannot meet face to face. Nevertheless, we continue to read because books are a satisfying and productive way to fill our time alone.
People of a certain age will fondly remember seeing Conway on “The Steve Allen Show, “ “McHale’s Navy,” and “The Carol Burnett Show,” especially the zany sketches in which Conway cracked up the cast and caused them to break character. He had a gift for doing the unexpected, but I would hardly describe his life or this book as hilarious.
Conway died in 2019 at age 85. He had a long career in television comedy from 1966 until 2012. In recounting his working career, he humbly recognizes his successes as a supporting actor and he is quick to praise those he worked with.
“What’s So Funny?” traces Conway’s life from his early days in Ohio. He was born to immigrant parents whose eccentricities he remembers fondly and which may account for his lifetime of practical jokes and penchant for the unexpected.
Conway celebrates warm friendships during his life in the entertainment industry. He never rose to star level, but he seems not to have been frustrated about it.
Some readers will be disappointed in the lack of salacious material in this memoir. Others, expecting to find an analysis of comic technique or production of shows, will come up wanting. The book amounts to a tepid account of Conway’s life with family and friends, with occasional tales of tricks he played on others, presumably meant to elicit a chuckle or two. As one reviewer put it, the book is “an agreeable but toothless entertainment memoir.”
