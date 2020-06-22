Note to readers: June’s discussion was canceled because, although the library is partially reopened, it is not yet allowing groups to meet in the Big Spring Room. Until infection numbers indicate that restrictions can be eased, we will continue to read at home and not meet for discussions. Books are a satisfying and productive way to fill our time alone.
The Friends of the Library’s July 15 book discussion is scheduled to be on Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel “Little Fires Everywhere.” These discussions are held the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the Big Spring Room at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend, participate and bring lunch, if they wish.
Celeste Ng, an American writer born in Pittsburgh, PA, moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio, with her family when she was 10. In this novel, she uses that city, planned as a garden-styled suburb of Cleveland and noted for its adherence to strict building codes and zoning codes, as the setting. Her novel quickly became a best-seller and was subsequently released as a Hulu series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
The novel makes the town into an omniscient narrator reporting on and reacting to events as they transpire after Mia Warren and her daughter come to town in a dusty VW Rabbit. The plot develops conflicts between conformity and maintenance of order and artistic freedom and individuality.
Chapter one is prefaced with an excerpt from the original founders’ ad for the planned community and a paragraph about the “good life” in the town from Cosmopolitan magazine, but, ironically, the utopia’s flaws are suggested in the opening paragraph as the Richardsons’ house burns.
Ng introduces the Richardson family, as wealthy representatives of the typical American family with two teen-age sons and two teen-age daughters. As does every family, it has its tensions beneath the picture-perfect surface, and these tensions are exacerbated by the arrival of Mia Warren, who, like the outcast in The Scarlet Letter, has a daughter named Pearl.
The interactions between the two families raises questions of class, assimilation, motherhood, race, and power. Ng displays mother-daughter relationships as Lexie, Izzy, and Pearl seek a desirable mother figure. Another dimension is added when Linda McCullough adopts May Ling. Mia’s search for an artistic mentor in the past is an indirect example of the need for a mother/mentor figure.
A secondary set of subplots involves babies — a Chinese mother unwillingly relinquishes her child because she can’t afford to support it properly; Mia signs a contract to become a surrogate mother to pay for art school and then bails; and Lexie become pregnant on the eve of attending college. The characters have to deal with both legal and moral questions. There are, indeed, “little fires everywhere.”
The novel comes full circle with the solution to the mystery of who set the fires in the Richardson house. Readers will find the characters sympathetic and the plot compelling.
