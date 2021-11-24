Knoxville — Dewaine Speaks, author of “Murder and Mayhem in East Tennessee,” will speak at a Brown Baglecture Dec. 1 at noon. The East Tennessee History Center will host the event live at 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville, TN 37902. Register on Evenbrite to reserve the limited seating or to view the event on Zoom. Online viewers may also choose to visit the ETNS Facebook page at the start of the program to watch via Facebook Live.
Speaks’ Brown Bag lecture will feature stories shared in his book “Murder and Mayhem in East Tennessee.” Each chapter of the book covers a story that shocked communities, affected lives, and often created mayhem, a release says. In some cases, mayhem, murder, and unexpected death were all present. Although there were numerous incidents of murder and mayhem from which to choose, speaker, Speaks, will share stories that have sub-plots or those that have local historical significance. Some of the murder cases were solved, some were not.
This program is one in a series of hybrid Brown Bag programs and lectures sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers. The East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share regional history with our members and the public.
Speaks graduated from the University of Tennessee and retired in 2002 following a career in the marketing of industrial controls, both domestically and internationally, the release says. He is a lifelong resident of East Tennessee, and his interest in the area’s history is reflected by the titles of his published books: “East Tennessee in World War II,” “Historic Disasters of East Tennessee,” “Murder & Mayhem in East Tennessee,” and the forthcoming “Tennessee’s Weston Fulton: Edison of the South.”