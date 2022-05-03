Dolores Jones Brown, of the South Central community, will celebrate her 92nd birthday on Sunday, May 8.
Her family and friends will host a surprise party in her honor, from 4-6 p.m., at the Casi Full Gospel Church Fellowship Hall, 372 Casi Road in Chuckey.
Mrs. Brown was married to the late James H. “Pete” Brown for 60 years. She has a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Pamela Brown; a granddaughter and her husband: Emily Brown Foutz and Tim, and a grandson, Austin Brown.
She retired with 46 years of service as office manager of Range Auto Parts and later Warehouse Auto Parts Distributor in Johnson City.
All of her friends and neighbors are invited to attend. Please remember this is a surprise for the birthday girl.
No gifts please.
Hors D’oeuvres and desserts will be served.
Please RSVP to 423-335-0624.