Bobby and Mariedith Broyles of Chuckey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married August 4, 1970, by the Rev. Richard Bare.
They celebrate their lives with children: Robby and Lisa; Kelly; Sam and Autumn; and Steven and Carrie; and grandchildren: Leigha; Jake and Cooper; and Kylie.
They attend Chuckey U.M. Church with a host of family and friends.
Bobby has been a coach and teacher to many people in Greene County and has a close relationship with them to this day.
Mariedith has been a hairdresser since 1969 and has friends from her beauty shop that are like family.
They are both retired now and enjoying their many friends and family.
No formal party was held due to COVID-19.
Bobby and Mariedith wish everyone good health and happiness!