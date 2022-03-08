The Big Spring Master Gardeners continues hosting a 10-part monthly “Back to Basics” series of demonstrations, workshops and presentations from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Tennessee Research & Education Center at 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road. These sessions are free of charge and open to the public.
The first class, titled “Soil Basics,” was held on Feb. 24, and had more than 35 participants. The next presentation titled “Planting Tips” will be held Thursday. A variety of topics will be discussed, such as:
- Heirlooms And Hybrids
- Determinate Versus Indeterminate
- What Are Cultivars?
- Home Garden Veggie Trials
- All American Selections
- Seeds Versus Transplants
- Cool-season Versus Warm Season
All participants will have a chance to win one of the door prizes.
For those who prefer online workshops, BSMGA also offers Monday Musings. These are offered each quarter and cover a variety of topics. The first musing titled “Get GROWing in 2022” will be hosted by Melody Rose via Zoom on March 21. This session is free of charge and will provide a refresher on planting tips, novel fruits, heirloom veggies, summer covers, and pest ID and control (including organic) options. It will also explore herbs to incorporate into garden plantings (medicinal and edible), and a local lore.
To register for any of the above listed opportunities or explore other offerings, visit BSMGA.com.