Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can make Buffalo Chicken Lavash Flatbread for lunch or snacking, along with a batch of refreshing Real Lemonade, meant for sipping on a summer day, and enjoy our Strawberry Cream “Shortcake.” The recipe was designed with younger chefs (ages 5 to 8) in mind, but kids (and adults) of all ages will enjoy baking (and eating) this delightful dessert.
Buffalo Chicken Lavash Flatbread
This recipe uses store-bought lavash—a thin, rectangular flatbread that’s a traditional part of Armenian cuisine — as a base for a cheesy, just-a-little-bit spicy pizza that’s perfect for lunch or a shareable snack. While the flatbread bakes, kids can practice calculating the area of their flatbread and other kitchen items. Math has never tasted so good!
What You’ll Need:
1 (12-by-9-inch) lavash bread
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup shredded cooked chicken (from rotisserie chicken or from leftovers)
2 tablespoons Frank’s hot sauce (or other not-too-spicy hot sauce)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
¾ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (3 ounces)
½ cup baby spinach, chopped
Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Lay lavash on rimmed baking sheet. Use pastry brush to paint both sides of lavash evenly with oil.
Place baking sheet in oven and bake until lavash is light golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack. Let lavash cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes.
While lavash is cooling, in medium bowl, combine chicken, hot sauce, and melted butter. Use rubber spatula to stir until chicken is well coated with sauce.
Sprinkle cheese evenly over cooled lavash. Spread chicken mixture evenly over cheese. Sprinkle with spinach.
Use oven mitts to return baking sheet to oven and bake until cheese is melted and chicken is warmed through, 4 to 6 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack. Let lavash cool slightly on baking sheet, about 2 minutes. Use spatula to transfer lavash to cutting board (ask an adult for help—baking sheet will be hot). Cut into pieces and serve with ranch dressing, if using.
Learning Moment
Math (Measurement, Geometry): This recipe calls for a rectangular lavash bread that is about 12 inches by 9 inches in size. Before brushing the lavash with oil in step 1, have kids use a ruler to measure the length and width of their lavash in inches or centimeters (it’s okay if it has slightly different dimensions than the recipe calls for). Once kids know the length and width of their rectangular lavash, ask them:
Do you know how to calculate the area of a rectangle? (Answer: Multiply the length by the width. Area is measured in square inches or square centimeters.)
Have kids calculate how many square inches or centimeters make up the area of their flatbread. (For example, if their flatbread measures 12 inches by 9 inches, the area is 108 square inches.)
Ask kids if they can identify any other rectangles in the kitchen? (Examples: Baking sheet, cooling rack, cutting board, oven door, refrigerator door, freezer door)
While the flatbread is baking or cooling, have kids calculate the area of any of the other rectangles they can find in the kitchen. Ask kids: Which one had the largest area? The smallest area?
Take It Further
Social Studies (History): Buffalo sauce is a combination of vinegary, not-too-hot hot sauce—often Frank’s Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce—and melted butter. Ask kids: How do you think buffalo sauce got its name?
Explain that it’s not from buffalo the animal, but from the city of Buffalo, New York. That’s where the Anchor Bar restaurant first started to use this buttery, spicy sauce to coat fried chicken wings (all the way back in the 1960s!). The snack became so popular and the sauce so beloved that the City of Buffalo has celebrated Chicken Wing Day on July 29th every year since 1977, and holds an annual Buffalo Wing Festival every fall. For many years, Buffalo wings were a dish you could only get in the New York area, but over time, they spread all over the country.
Today, you can find lots of other Buffalo-flavored things besides chicken wings on restaurant menus and in grocery stores, such as pizza, crackers, chips, and pretzels! Ask kids: What other foods do you think would taste good with Buffalo sauce?
Real Lemonade
What’s better than a big pitcher of tart, sweet, refreshing lemonade? While making their lemonade, kids will learn about the different parts of citrus fruits and the power of maceration! Stay classic with plain lemonade or try one of our variations to make Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade or even Limeade!
What you’ll Need:
7 lemons
¾ cup sugar
3½ cups cold water
Ice
Cut 1 lemon in half lengthwise through both ends. Lay lemon halves, flat side down, on cutting board, then cut each half crosswise into thin semicircles; discard ends. Put half of slices in large pitcher and set aside. Put remaining slices in large bowl and add sugar.
Use potato masher to mash sugar and lemon slices together until sugar is completely wet, about 1 minute. Set aside.
Cut remaining 6 lemons in half crosswise. Use citrus juicer to squeeze juice into liquid measuring cup. You should have a little over 1 cup. (Save any extra juice for another use.)
Pour lemon juice and water into bowl with lemon slices and sugar. Use rubber spatula to stir mixture until sugar is completely dissolved, about 1 minute.
Set fine-mesh strainer over pitcher. Carefully pour mixture through strainer. Use rubber spatula to press on lemons to get out as much juice as possible. Discard lemon slices in strainer.
To serve, place ice in tall glasses and pour lemonade over ice. (Lemonade can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.)
Learning Moment
Science (Botany): The first step in this recipe has kids slice lemons into semicircles. Before they proceed, have kids observe one of the lemon slices (this is a good time to employ a magnifying glass, if you have one). What do they notice? How many different parts does a lemon have? What does each part look like?
Then explain to them that citrus fruits, such as lemons, limes, and oranges, have three parts:
Zest is the outermost, colored part of the peel of the fruit. Zest is full of tiny aroma compounds, which are responsible for the signature smell of lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits. Zest can add lots of flavor to everything from pasta to salad dressing to cookies to lemonade!
The pith is the soft, spongy, white layer just below the zest. It contains bitter compounds that don’t taste very good—if you’re ever zesting (removing the zest) from a lemon, lime, or orange, avoid the pith.
The edible, fleshy middle of the lemon is called the endocarp. It’s divided into very small segments by membranes—the juice is stored in each segment. Lemon juice gets its tart, sour taste from citric acid.
Using one of the lemon slices, have kids identify each part of the fruit. If you have an extra lemon, have kids smell and taste the zest, pith, and juice. How would they describe their smell and flavor?
Strawberry Cream “Shortcake”
This twist on strawberry shortcake, which traditionally uses biscuits as its base, starts with an easy-to-make tender yellow cake that was designed with young chefs ages 5 to 8 in mind. The cooled cake is topped with fluffy whipped cream and sweet, juicy strawberries. It’s the perfect ending to just about any summer meal.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
1½ cups (7½ ounces) all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup (5¼ ounces) plus 1 tablespoon sugar, measured separately
2/3 cup (5 1/2 ounces) milk
2 large eggs
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups (10 ounces) strawberries, hulled and quartered
2 cups whipped cream
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 9-inch round cake pan with vegetable oil spray. Line bottom of cake pan with parchment paper.
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and ¾ cup sugar.
In large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla.
Add flour mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until just combined. Use rubber spatula to scrape batter into parchment‑lined cake pan and smooth top.
Bake until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 26 to 30 minutes. Let cake cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 2 hours.
Meanwhile, in second medium bowl, use clean rubber spatula to combine chopped strawberries and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Let sit while cake cools.
Remove cake from cake pan and discard parchment. Spread whipped cream over top of cake. Arrange strawberries over whipped cream. Cut into wedges.
Learning Moment
Science (Chemistry): You can’t have strawberry shortcake without the whipped cream! The process of making whipped cream is simple: Take cold heavy cream, mix it with a bit of sugar and vanilla for flavor, and whisk it—with a mixer or by hand—until it’s light and fluffy. Ask kids: Why do you think you need to use heavy cream when you’re making whipped cream? Do you think you can turn milk into whipped cream? Why or why not?
Let kids give it a try: Have them pour ½ cup of cold milk into the bowl of a stand mixer (or a large bowl if you’re using a handheld mixer). Turn the mixer to medium-low speed and whip milk for at least 1 minute. Ask kids: What do you notice? What’s happening to the milk? (If you do not have an electric mixer, you can use a whisk.)
Likely, kids will notice that the milk becomes foamy, with lots of bubbles, but it won’t turn into whipped cream. And, over time, those bubbles dissipate. It has to do with the difference between heavy cream and milk: Heavy cream contains much more fat than milk.
When you whip all of those air bubbles into heavy cream, the fat in the cream holds the air bubbles in place. As more and more bubbles form, the heavy cream expands and becomes light and fluffy. Since milk doesn’t contain nearly as much fat, there’s nothing to hold the air bubbles in place.