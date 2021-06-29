The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club’s “Butterflies and Flowers” luncheon was held at noon on June 18, at First Baptist Church. Terry Springer greeted attendees and Renda Scott played the piano prior to the luncheon. Decorations were provided by Doris Rice and Rhonda Johnson.
Arleen Maxwell, chairman, welcomed everyone and presented first time attendee gifts, provided by Doris Rice, to Barb Paxton, Fran Clark and Sandra Renner. Mrs. Maxwell then led in prayer and the group enjoyed a delicious catered lunch.
A drawing for door prizes provided by Doris Rice was conducted by Joyce Harness and Charlie Paxton. Winners were Imogene Shipley and Evelyn Dickert.
Mrs. Maxwell invited those in attendance to the July 23 “Fourth of July” luncheon to be held at noon at the same location. “A Journey from Half A World Away” will be the topic of speaker, Amanda Kuhn of Kingsport. The feature will be “Patriotic Fashions” and everyone is invited to dress in their patriotic attire. The vocalists will be Marion and Jack Kirkendoll.
Chairman Maxwell also invited the ladies to attend the Prayer Connection to be held July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required for the Prayer Connection. She also stated that Bible studies will hopefully be able to begin in August.
Mrs. Maxwell introduced the feature, Virginia Hiss of Bristol. Her topic was “You Can Draw” and she presented the basics of drawing.
Rebecca Solomon, music coordinator, introduced vocalists, “Brothers Plus One” consisting of Keith Paxton and Charlie Paxton, brothers, and Neal Holt.
Chairman Maxwell introduced, Virginia Hiss of Bristol again who was also the speaker. Her topic was “An Invite Is An Invite.”
Rhonda Johnson, Regional Representative, presented the “Friends of Stonecroft” report.
Mrs. Maxwell thanked each participant and invited everyone to attend the July luncheon. The organization is open to women of all ages.
Reservations for the luncheon can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.